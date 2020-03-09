Deepika shines on the cover of ELL

The global icon Deepika Padukone has always given the most promising performances on-screen and has never failed to wow the audiences with the perfect characters. Deepika Padukone acing the game yet again shines on the cover of a leading magazine and gives us the much needed breezy vibes.





The actress had first released the motion poster and just a couple of hours later shared the final look on her social media. The magazine also shared her cover on their social media and shared, "Hot damn! That stare is like a solid dose of sensual healing. Our March cover star @deepikapadukone is pure fire."





The actress donned a pastel orange dress and paired it up with some gold drop earrings. Deepika had perfect tanned makeup with some beachy messy waves and looked extremely hot and gorgeous. The cover gives us the perfect summery beachy vibes and resonates with the perfect season moods.



Leave Your Comments