Group exhibition 'Us Women' begins



On the occasion of International Women's Day, EMK Center organized a group exhibition titled 'Us Women 2020' by female artists at EMK Center, Dhanmondi in the capital. Featuring the artworks of over 30 young aspiring female artists of the country, the exhibition inaugurated yesterday at 5pm on the gallery premises.







Through an open call for submission, EMK center garnered over 385 artworks from around 200 participants, which were then shortlisted by expert artists. The selected artworks are all based on a woman's point of view on issues that affect her gender. The exhibition is open to all every day from 9:30am to 8pm, until March 19.

