Siam, Pori's film receives censor board approval



'Bishwa Sundori' has received approval from the Bangladesh Film Censor Board on Thursday. Directed by Chayanika Chowdhury 'Bishwa Sundari' is a message-oriented romantic film. It stars actors Siam, Porimoni, making it first screen share for the two Dhallywood sensations.





Bangladesh Film Censor Board Member and Bangladesh Film Producers' Association President Khorshed Alam Khasru said, "The censor board members were very appreciative after watching the movie, and gave the uncut censor certificate."







Besides Siam and Porimoni, the romantic film also stars Alamgir, Champa, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Ananda Khaled, Model Hira and others. The release date has not yet been finalized, but is expected soon.





Regarding the film, Pori Moni said, "It is difficult for an actor to find a story that they are interested in, but this story really got my attention. This can turn out to be a great film.







Everyone is delighted to receive the censorship certificate. I believe the story, construction and chemistry will please the audience. I am extremely optimistic about 'Bishwa Sundori'." The film has been jointly produced by Sun Music and Motion Pictures Limited.

