Tigers look to continue momentum as Zimbabwe need miracle

Bangladesh openers Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das pose for a photo at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday. -BCB



After a convincing sweep in the three-match ODI series, action now shifts to the T20 format as an upbeat Bangladesh cricket team will go in with a lot of confidence when they take on Zimbabwe today in the first T20 of the two-match series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.







Bangladesh ODI team gave Mashrafe a fitting farewell captaincy with a 3-0 series win with openers Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal dominated with bat. Not surprisingly, the hosts have dominated the duel, winning the only Test and the three One-Day Internationals.







The visitors didn't even manage win in the tour game prior to the Tests and the ODIs. And now the Bangladesh team management hopes for another valuable performance by the young team led by Mahmudullah Riyad. "Every game is challenging. There is no way that you can take anything granted," Mahmudullah said on Sunday.







"We have played very good cricket in Test and ODI series. But still I think, Zimbabwe is very good side in T20 format. They have a good batting line up. So we have to play our best cricket to beat them. We have to go to the field with positive intent."







He added. Gaining early momentum will be a key boost for the Tigers in their opening match of the T20 series and a positive start will be ideal given the compact nature of the series. A loss would be an embarrassment for the Bangladeshis, who must negotiate Zimbabweans if they are to make another sweep.





With a fine blend of youth and experience in their ranks, Bangladesh have had a pretty dramatic turnaround over the past few years. They are no longer the team on the periphery but the ones to beat - especially at home.





While other teams bank on experience, Bangladesh would be pinning their hopes on youngsters. Because it is their youthful exuberance that has helped beat the major cricketing countries past years. And with some big names minus, the series comes as an opportunity for the youngsters to prove their worth at the international level, especially with the T20 World Cup just over seven months away.





It will also be a test of character for the Mahmudullah who have a point to prove his captaincy after being dropped from the Test squad. But what might work in Mahmudullah's favour is that he will lead a bunch of young, fresh and fit players who are eager to perform at the international arena and be in the reckoning for a place in the Tigers team.





The visitors have been totally outplayed so far in Bangladesh. It has been almost a month since Zimbabwe landed on Bangladesh shores, and it's been a tour to forget for the visiting players.





Fortunately, the visitors have one last chance to go home with at least one series win under its belt. Either they will put an end to losing spree against Bangladesh or they will suffer yet another defeat at the hands of the hosts.





Looking at the scores, it would seem that Bangladesh has done everything right and Zimbabwe has got most things wrong so far. It has again been a question of the visitors losing the key moments and the Tigers rising to the occasion when needed.





Zimbabwe's batting woes has been the major concern, but in the second ODI, it did fairly well. The unit was unable to chase down the target of 322, but it came close by scoring 318, not a bad ODI effort at all. But in final ODI, Tigers' openers completely dominated the Zimbabwe bowlers and ensured a clean sweep.





Leave Your Comments