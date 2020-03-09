Stocks open week lower



Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), began week on Sunday in correction extending the downbeat of previous session.Market turnover, another crucial indicator, stood at Taka 4.28 billion, which was 3.3 percent higher over previous day's mark of Taka 4.15 billion. The broad index, DSEX closed at 4287.38 points on Sunday, first working day of the week, with a big loss of 97.10 points or 2.21 percent.





Besides, the two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went down by 27.24 points and 16.86 points to settle at 1435.00 points and 999.06 points respectively.





On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 143,404 trades were executed in Sunday's trading session with a trading volume of 160.30 million securities.Loser took a strong lead over gainers as out of 355 issues traded, 37 securities gained price while 304 declined and 14 remained unchanged.The market-cap of the DSE also fell to Taka 3,315 billion, from Taka 3,367 billion in the previous session.







On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed at red extending the bearish streak of previous day. CSCX and CASPI declined by 186.18 points and 305.88 points to stand at 7937.56 points and 13098.11 points respectively. At CSE, a total of 8,357,643 shares and mutual fund of 245 companies were traded. Of which, 31 issues advanced while 196 declined and 18 issues remained unchanged.











