Bashundhara LPG to empower indomitable women

Bashundhara LPG, country's leading liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) brand, will provide sustainable employment to 10 indomitable women in every three months who are struggling for managing their livelihood through small initiatives, officials said at a press meet on Saturday.





Marking the International Women's Day, Bashundhara LPG, a sister concern of Bashundhara Group, has taken the project titled 'Your single contribution, let increase livelihood of women' which will manage sustainable employment to 10 underprivileged women in every three months through its supply chain.





Noted littérateur and The Daily Kaler Kantho Editor Imdadul Haq Milan and singer Anima Roy were special guests at the press meet at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital.





Among others, Bashundhara Group Head of Business Development ZM Ahmed Prince, ICCB Chief Executive JashimUddin, Bashundhara LPG Chief Financial Officer Mahbub Alam, General Manager Zakaria Jalal and Deputy General Manager Sarwar Hossain were present on the occasion.





Officials informed that Bashundhara LPG will expense for livelihood development of indomitable women showing respect to their struggle to spark as bread earner of families and to contribute in workforces.





Addressing the meeting, littérateur Imdadul Haque Milan said International Women's Day is not a occasion for showing respect to the womanhood but also very significance occasion to uphold the contributions of female in the society throughout the year. "





Bashundhara Group maintains its thematic area of doing well beings for country and people. Sustainable development goals never can be attained through development of male only. Bashundhara Group believes in collective development of male and female to lead the country to next level of prosperity," he said.Jagannath University Associate Prof Anima Roy appreciated the project of Bashundhara LPG which, she said, will change the society as well as the country.





Bashundhara Group Head of Business Development ZM Ahmed Prince informed that the Bashundhara LPG has been contributing for welfare of women from very beginning of the brand.





"Bashundhara LPG will expense a particular of its sales volume for well being of the underprivileged women to improve livelihood. We will receive nomination in two ways. Anyone can submit nomination on internet while the company will allow recommendation from local distributors of the LPG brand in this regard," Prince explained the procedure.





Bashundhara LPG General Manager Zakaria Jalal said the company has planned to increase the employment opportunities for women in coming days and the brand has taken the project to contribute something for the society.Bashundhara LPG Chief Financial Officer Mahbub Alam mentioned the noble initiative will create a social impact in the line with company's thematic area of doing something for betterment of country and people.





ICCB Chief Executive Jasim Uddin said the mass awareness is a must for changing mindset to ensure impact development of woman and Bashundhara Group always stands beside well beings in the society.Bashundhara LP Gas is recognized as Best Brand in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) category by Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF).







