National Insurance Day observed at Moheshkhali

The National Insurance Day was observed through various program at Moheshkhali in Cox's Bazar recently .On this occasion , Sunlife Insurance Company Limited in cooperation with Moheshkhali Upazila Administration organised a discussion meeting, composition contest and prize distribution from 10am to 7pm . Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), Md. Zamirul Islam and Sunlife Insurance Company In-charge Rafiqul Alam Jewal attended the programme .





The program was chaired by the Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md. Jamirul Islam and Cultural Affairs Secretary of the Upazila Awami League conducted the programme .The chief guest on the occasion was Member of Parliament from Kutubdia, Alhaj Ashek Ullah.





Special guests were Assistant Officer Golam Masud Qutubi, Youth Development Officer Nirendra Paul, Upazila Engineer Sabuj Kumar Dee, Bir freedom fighter Saleh Ahmed, Public Health Engineer Ramiz Uddin, Upazila Awami League Religious Affairs Secretary Muhammad Higher kotub Uddin, teacher of Uddin, Assistant teacher of the Qutubjom Dakhil Madrasha Md. Hossain. Responsible by Sunlife Insurance Company Limited -







Shahidul Islam Shaheed AGM Honok, Faridul Alam Shaheen AGM Baro Moheshkhali, Faridul Alam JD Barr Moheshkhali, Nazrul Islam BM Bar Moheshkhali, Abu Tayeb Careteker, Officer Md Zamirul Islam, Poruo Mayor Maksud Mia and Vice-Chairman Md Jahir Uddin.





Crest has been provided by Sunlife Insurance Company Limited. Fareast Islamic Life Insurance, Popular Life Insurance, Prime Life Insurance, Padma Life Insurance, Sonali Life Insurance and Mercantile Life Insurance Company participated the programme.

