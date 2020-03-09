Published:  01:48 AM, 09 March 2020

National Insurance Day observed at Moheshkhali

National Insurance Day observed at Moheshkhali Sunlife Insurance Company Ltd in cooperation with Moheshkhali Upazila Administration brought out a rally. -AA

The  National Insurance Day was observed through various program  at Moheshkhali in Cox's Bazar  recently .On  this occasion ,  Sunlife Insurance Company Limited in cooperation with  Moheshkhali Upazila Administration organised a discussion meeting, composition contest and prize distribution  from 10am to 7pm . Upazila Nirbahi  Officer (UNO), Md. Zamirul Islam and Sunlife Insurance Company  In-charge  Rafiqul Alam Jewal attended the programme  .

The program  was chaired by the Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md. Jamirul Islam and  Cultural Affairs Secretary of the Upazila Awami League  conducted the programme .The chief guest on the occasion was  Member of Parliament from   Kutubdia, Alhaj Ashek Ullah.

Special guests  were  Assistant Officer Golam Masud Qutubi, Youth Development Officer Nirendra Paul, Upazila Engineer Sabuj Kumar Dee, Bir freedom fighter Saleh Ahmed, Public Health Engineer Ramiz Uddin, Upazila Awami League Religious Affairs Secretary Muhammad Higher kotub Uddin, teacher of Uddin, Assistant teacher of the Qutubjom Dakhil Madrasha Md. Hossain. Responsible by Sunlife Insurance Company Limited -

Shahidul Islam Shaheed AGM Honok, Faridul Alam Shaheen AGM Baro Moheshkhali, Faridul Alam JD Barr Moheshkhali, Nazrul Islam BM Bar Moheshkhali, Abu Tayeb Careteker, Officer Md Zamirul Islam, Poruo Mayor Maksud Mia and  Vice-Chairman Md Jahir Uddin.

 Crest has been provided by Sunlife Insurance Company Limited. Fareast  Islamic Life Insurance, Popular Life Insurance, Prime Life Insurance, Padma Life Insurance, Sonali Life Insurance and Mercantile Life Insurance Company  participated the programme.


