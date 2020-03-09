Xi extends solicitude to females fighting epidemic on Int'l Women's Day



Chinese President Xi Jinping extended sincere solicitude to women fighting COVID-19 at frontline and in other fields on Sunday, the International Women's Day. Xi, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, also expressed holiday greetings to women of all ethnic groups and from all walks of life in the country, reports Xinhua.





Women medical staff have fought day and night at the frontline against epidemic to rescue the COVID-19 patients, showing the noble spirit of benevolence, Xi said. Women Party members and cadres, police, disease control personnel, community workers, journalists, and volunteers have fulfilled their duties with loyalty,







worked tenaciously, shouldered a lot of hard work, and made important contribution to containing the epidemic with actions, Xi noted. Xi called on the female staff to have firm convictions in winning the battle against COVID-19, keep high morale, protect themselves in a scientific way, and make continuous efforts in fighting the epidemic healthily.







Party committees and governments at all levels should care for women fighting COVID-19 at frontline and in other fields, and vigorously publicize front-line female role models to encourage and support hundreds of millions of women to contribute wisdom.and strength to win the battle against the epidemic, Xi stressed.







Leave Your Comments