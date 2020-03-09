Decorate living room with candles



Want to make your living room, beautiful? Looking for making your living room more warm and positive? But, confused as what to do for styling your living room. The best approach to optimize your space while making a living room, stylish is to use candles for decoration. You must be thinking how candles can become a decorating element, let's dig in!





Candles are often considered as a means of light, especially when there is no electricity at home or when you have some occasions, festivals or celebrations at home. Yes, they are generally ignored when it comes to home décor. But, placing right candles at right place creates an awesome look to your living room along with creating warmer and welcoming surroundings.





After taking candles as a decorative element, you must be thinking what are the best decorative candle lights for homes? You can use multi-color candles, scented candles, flameless candles, candles in different shapes and sizes. You just need to mix and match and create a stunning look.Let's have a look at some interesting and creative ideas on decorating your living room with candles.





1. Candle Stands





Decorating with candle stands turn out to be an awesome idea. Add simple and modern candle stands in a similar color and shape for a contemporary look. Candle stands are generally taller in size, which helps in giving height to your home décor. Candle stand is not a new idea for decorating, but it gives clean finishing touch to the home décor.





2. Lanterns





A set of lovely lanterns in beautiful soft colors adds a supple glow to your living room. It will illuminate the room. You can place a few lanterns together at the side table or can hang them as well in the corner of your living room. When candles are lit and placed in the lantern, it gives soft glowing light effect. To get a more dazzling look, use designer and stylish lanterns. Have a party at home? Just place these lanterns in a row and see your guests amazed with its gleaming effect.





3. Hurricane Candle Holders





Decorative hurricane candle holders are best to give a contemporary look to your living room as they are mostly larger in size and hold bigger candles. Brighten up your living room with hurricanes as they create more shine and gleam. Use a simple glass hurricane of a designer shape to make it a statement piece of home decor. If you are planning a romantic dinner at home, place hurricane candle holder at your tabletop to add a more personal touch.





4. Centerpieces





Candles look amazing when placed on the center table as a centerpiece. Make a small arrangement of white candles placed together in a tray or a wooden frame, paired up with green moss bedding. Use ribbons or artificial flowers to add a more designer look to the candles. White and green look magnificent together and make the environment more relaxing. Do not leave the flat surface of your centre table empty. Put candles to fill the space and make your table look wonderful.





5. Adding Candles into Fireplace





Fireplace in the living room is not only meant for lighting fire, try placing big candles of different heights inside the fireplace to have an ultimate look. A large grouping of candles creates sparkling light when lit. Use candles of same color varying in heights to add more dramatic impact to your living room. Candles placed in a fireplace add more depth to the room as well.





6. Mirrored Candles





Twice the light of candles while placing them on a mirrored tray or in place of a mirror. The mirror will reflect the light of candles, vividly thereby increasing the light. It will add a reflective element to your home décor by multiplying the light. You can further decorate the tray with some beads or flowers to make it look more charming.







7. Glass Jars





Another simple and designer trick to make candles perfect decorative element is to place candles in large mason jars or glasses. Use stones and flowers in the candle arrangement to give an outstanding look. A single tall candle placed in the middle of the arrangement will give an excellent touch to your living room. You can use more than one Mason jar or glass to bring more illuminating effect.





8. Grouping of Candles





A simple tip to decorate your living room with candles is to group several candles on a mantle or a table. You will not need any other home décor items to add up. A big display of candles alone will bring an elegant look to your space. Use candles of varying sizes, colors, styles and shapes to bring more variation in the arrangement.





The writer is a blogger











---Ana Gorden

