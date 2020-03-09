Spring accessory trends we're already seeing everywhere



Now that we're past the doldrums of winter, it's finally time to start thinking about spring. While wearing sundresses and tank tops may still be a little ways away, accessories are one area where you can start warming things up. Here, five of the biggest spring accessories trends that you can start wearing immediately. There's a little something for all tastes, from raffia details for the boho babe to minimalist sandals for the city slicker.





1. Natural Accents





Materials like raffia and woven straw instantly bring a warm-weather vibe to any outfit. These earthy colors and natural textures really pop against bright white, but also look great with pastels and darker neutrals.





2. Minimalist Sandals





The big throwback of the season are minimalist sandals reminiscent of the 1990s and early 2000s. Think thin straps and simple, neutral colors.





3. Clear Details





Inject a futuristic feel into your spring look with crystal clear PVC details. Maximize the otherworldly look with metallic accents and an eyeliner in an unexpected pop color, like teal or hot pink.





4. Belt Bags







The fanny pack of yore gets a new life in the form of a belt bag. There's only one way to style it, though-wear like a crossbody for a cool street-style look.





5. Arts & Crafts



One of the most prevalent trends this season has been brewing for a while. Handcrafted and artisanal touches are considered the new luxury, and their arty effects have been popping up everywhere from bags to earrings.





The writer is a freelancer

