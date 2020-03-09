Published:  02:02 AM, 09 March 2020

Spring accessory trends we're already seeing everywhere

Now that we're past the doldrums of winter, it's finally time to start thinking about spring. While wearing sundresses and tank tops may still be a little ways away, accessories are one area where you can start warming things up.

Here, five of the biggest spring accessories trends that you can start wearing immediately. There's a little something for all tastes, from raffia details for the boho babe to minimalist sandals for the city slicker.

1.    Natural Accents

Materials like raffia and woven straw instantly bring a warm-weather vibe to any outfit. These earthy colors and natural textures really pop against bright white, but also look great with pastels and darker neutrals.

2. Minimalist Sandals

The big throwback of the season are minimalist sandals reminiscent of the 1990s and early 2000s. Think thin straps and simple, neutral colors.

3. Clear Details

Inject a futuristic feel into your spring look with crystal clear PVC details. Maximize the otherworldly look with metallic accents and an eyeliner in an unexpected pop color, like teal or hot pink.

4. Belt Bags

The fanny pack of yore gets a new life in the form of a belt bag. There's only one way to style it, though-wear like a crossbody for a cool street-style look.

5. Arts & Crafts

One of the most prevalent trends this season has been brewing for a while. Handcrafted and artisanal touches are considered the new luxury, and their arty effects have been popping up everywhere from bags to earrings.


The writer is a freelancer


