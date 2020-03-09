Skincare rules you should ignore



From makeup removal washes and cleansing lotions, to rich moisturizers and super food skin masks, there's a constant flow of opinions on how and when you should apply your skincare products. Which pieces of advice are we supposed to believe?





In the spirit of celebrating yourself and loving the skin you're in, we've decided to list a few skincare "rules" that we think you should just ignore.





You should choose your skincare products based on your ageIt's true that our skin changes over time, but that definitely doesn't mean you need to start shopping in the "age defying" ranges - the phrase makes us squirm.







From elasticity and dryness, to redness and oiliness, everyone has different issues they want to tackle with their serums and creams. Instead of looking at the title of the product, turn the box over and go straight to the ingredients and directions.





It doesn't matter if it has a younger woman on the packaging - if it contains the right ingredients for your skin, then it's the perfect product for you. And if it happens to be an anti-ageing product, at least you've made the decision by your own judgment.Ingredients to look out for

Redness





* Jojoba oil and tea tree (for their inflammatory properties)

* Liquorice extract (for its antibacterial properties)

Dryness





* Lavender (for its antifungal properties)





* Lanolin (as an emollient, Lanolin traps and absorbs moisture)Improve elasticity





* Collagen (as a supportive protein, it works beneath the surface to strengthen cells)





* Retinol (combined with vitamin C, retinol encourages production of collagen)





* Hazel (its polyphenols firm skin surface)





Oiliness





* Evening primrose (its omega 6 fatty acids calm lesions and strengthen cell barriers on skin surface)





* Glycolic acid (rids skin of dead cells that can appear as age spots or sun damage)





* Salicylic acid (neutralizes bacteria growth and opens clogged pores, making them easier to clean)





You have to use primer before you apply make up





Most moisturizers provide a strong enough base to layer concealers and foundations directly on top. Look for vitamin B3 in the ingredients list to avoid make up slipping throughout the day - this also adds a slight color correction element to the moisturizer formula.





Day creams that contain green algae extract can be a great base for dewy and natural looks. Although, we wouldn't recommend this if you have oily skin, because creams can easily slip when pores are more open.





Helpful hack If you're used to using primer and wish to take it out of your make up routine, try and remember to set your foundation with powder. This will dry the liquids out a little, letting them fuse to your skin better. This should prevent any risk of face melting throughout the day.





Having sensitive skin means you can only use hypoallergenic productsJust because something is labeled hypoallergenic, doesn't necessarily mean it's less likely to cause irritation, or is only for those with sensitive skin. If you have more sensitive skin, try not to look solely for products that say hypoallergenic. You're far better looking for the words gentle, fragrance-free and sensitive.





Age spots are simply a fact of getting olderThese spots may be unwanted, but they are totally natural and part of life. Uneven skin tone and brown spots come from years of environmental exposure to enzymes in the skin's surface, which then causes visible imperfections.







For lightening stubborn dark spots, products containing hydroquinone are a must. If you're looking to even out your skin tone and bring out some radiance, you're best going with products that contain vitamin C and plant extracts like arbutin.











---Mairi Mulhern



The writer is a freelancer

