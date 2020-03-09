HK police arrest 17 over suspected homemade bombs

Riot police run in a residential area in the Fanling district in Hong Kong on Jan 26, 2020. Police held 12 men and five women, aged between 21 and 53, after conducting overnight raids on 22 properties. -AFP



Hong Kong police arrested 17 people in connection with suspected homemade bombs that have been discovered over the past two months,reports The Straits Times.





Police held 12 men and five women, aged between 21 and 53, after conducting overnight raids on 22 properties, the Organised Crime and Triad Bureau's Senior Superintendent Lee Kwai Wah said at a media briefing on Sunday.





They seized about 1.5kg of explosives and 2.6 tones of chemicals, Senior Supt Lee said. Improvised bombs exploded at three different locations in the city between late January and early last month, he added.





There have been posts on social media claiming responsibility for the blasts, he said, declining to provide further details. Hong Kong police chief Tang Ping Keung has warned of the rising risk of domestic terror as people try to pressure the government into yielding to the demands of activists after more than six months of anti-government protests in the city.

