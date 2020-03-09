Thousands rally in Asia on Int'l Women's Day despite virus fears

A Filipino woman covers her face with cloth as she joins a flash mob to occupy a street on International Women's Day in Manila, Philippines, on Thursday. -Reuters



Thousands took to the streets across Asia for International Women's Day on Sunday even as the corona virus outbreak forced the cancellation of events in the region.





In China - the epicenter of the epidemic that has killed more than 3,500 people and infected over 100,000 worldwide - state broadcaster CCTV highlighted the work of female medical workers on the front lines in the fight against the virus, reports The Straits Times .





Despite growing fears over the worsening epidemic, marches went ahead in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines, while women rallied in ultra-conservative Pakistan demanding "freedom".





A women's marathon planned in India was postponed over virus concerns as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said prominent women would run his social media accounts for the day. In South Korea, where more than 7,000 virus infections make it the hardest-hit country outside China, several events were cancelled.





"Although we can't be physically together, our minds for realising gender equality are stronger than ever," the country's Gender Equality Minister Lee Jung-ok said in a video message.





Many feminist groups held online campaigns instead of street marches, using hashtags such as #FemaleStrike, #PowerUp and #38International WomensDay to raise awareness of gender inequality.





In Bangkok, protesters called for improved labour protections amid the epidemic that has infected dozens in Thailand, and greater rights under a military-aligned government.But turnout was lower than last year, with organisers saying some had stayed away because of virus fears.

