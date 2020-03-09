Will probe GK Shamim's bail: Law Minister



Law Minister Anisul Huq on Sunday said it will be investigated how GK Shamim secured bail in two cases beyond the knowledge of the prosecution. "GK Shamim got bail from the High Court in the cases but the prosecution doesn't know. It's very unfortunate. We'll look into the matter. Hearing both the parties is needed in any case. If there's any deviation, it would be very unfortunate.





I asked the deputy attorney general about the matter but he said he doesn't know anything in this regard. So, it'll look into the matter," he said.The minister said this replying to questions from journalists after a workshop at a city hotel, reports UNB.





Addressing the workshop, Anisul said Bangladesh will obtain the double-digit position in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) index next year from the existing 168th among 190 countries of the world.





The workshop was organized by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) in association with IFC and UKaid titled 'Ease of Doing Business Initiatives Stakeholder Consultation workshop - Faster, Easier and more Transparent Land Registration' at a city hotel.





Anisul said the government is working to create new entrepreneurs and increase foreign investment."It's regrettable that we're only ahead of Afghanistan in the (EoDB) index among south Asian countries. As we have huge potentials to improve the position, we all have to work together. We hope we would obtain the double-digit position in the index by 2021," he added.





Leave Your Comments