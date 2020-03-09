Women worldwide march for equality



Marches to raise awareness of discrimination against women are taking place in cities around the world to mark Inter-national Women's Day.





The protests have been widespread and well-attended despite concerns about the coronavirus.People around the world have been marking 8 March as a special day for women for more than a century. It grew out of the labor movement to become a UN-recognized annual event.





Several protests took place across Spain. A feminist group organized a protest rally in demanding equal working rights, women's right to abortion and an end to violence against women.





In the UK, many feminist groups held online campaigns instead of street marches, but "March4Women" demonstration in London drew large crowds, including the English actress Natalie Dormer.







At a march in the Indonesian capital Jakarta, women from numerous organizations and trade unions demanded the government revoke what they see as gender discriminative laws - such as the "omnibus law" - and create new laws to protect women. In Germany, hundreds of women road bicycles through the streets of Berlin as part of a feminist demonstration labeled "Purple Ride".





Women at Turkey's border with Greece held a demonstration demanding they be permitted to cross during International Women's Day. There have been fierce clashes between migrants and Greek border security as the former seek access to the EUBangladeshi women played basketball on the outskirts of the capital, Dhaka, in a match organized for International Women's Day.









---BBC

Leave Your Comments