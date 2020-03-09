Women's rights can't be ensured without democracy: BNP



BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said the rights of women will not be ensured without the 'restoration' of democracy in the country. "Women's rights won't be ensured if there's no democracy in the country. Now, that's being proven in Bangladesh.







Women's rights cannot be reestablished until the restoration of democracy," he said. The BNP leader came up with the remarks while speaking at a rally of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal in front of BNP's Nayapaltan central office, marking the International Women's Day.





He said democracy will not be reinstated if BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia is not freed from jail.The BNP leader called upon women to get united to carry out a movement to free Khaleda and restore democracy, reports UNB.





He regretted Khaleda Zia who played an outlasting role in empowering women has been kept in jail in 'false' cases.Fakhrul also recalled various steps taken by Khaleda Zia for the development of women and their emancipation.





He urged the women to come forward to realize their rights and build a safe society from violence and terrorism.Reminding the contributions of women to their family and society, he said women of Bangladesh are very sincere to serve their families.





Later, leaders and activists of Mohila Dal brought out a rally, marking the women's day.Earlier, Mohila Dal general secretary Sultana Ahmed locked into an altercation with joint general secretary Helen Jerin Khan and others over starting the rally in absence of Fakhrul, creating chaos.But senior party leaders intervened and restored discipline.





