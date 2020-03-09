'Law enforcers ready to ensure Modi's security'



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Sunday said the law enforcement agencies are prepared to ensure adequate security during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh to join Bangabandhu's birth centenary celebration programs.





"We will welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bangladesh with state honor. Alongside the armed forces, our law enforcement agencies will work round the clock across the country to ensure his security so that noon can create any untoward situation", he said, while inaugurating the construction work of Dhamairhat Thana Complex building in Noagaon.Narendra Modi is due in Dhaka on March 17 as the Prime Minister of that country.





The minister warned that the government will deal with iron hand if anyone tries to create anarchy in the country centering the celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on March 17.India has been a true friend of the Bangladesh since the Liberation War, Kamal said. Apart from this, heads of government from different friendly countries will also join the gala event, he said.





Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumdar, Shahiduzzaman Sarkar, MP, Israfil Alam, MP, Salim Uddin Tarafadar MP, Barrister Nizam Uddin Jalil John, MP, DIG Rajshahi Range A K M Hafiz Aktar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Naogaon Harun-ur-Rashid and Superintendent of Police Abdul Mannan Miah, Naogaon district Awami League president Md Abdul Malek, officials and political leaders were present.The home minister said there are currently over 88,000 inmates in the jails, of which 30 percent are drug traders or drug edicts.





Later, a total of 56 identified smugglers and drug traders surrendered to the home minister. The minister welcomed them with bouquets and they pledged not to get involved in such activates in future.





In the afternoon, Kamal joined a public meeting organized by Upazila Awami League at MM Degree College ground. Upazila Awami League President Md Delder Hossain presided over the meeting.













