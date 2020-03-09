Big fall in stock markets



The country's stock markets have been going through continuous fall of share prices. There were initiatives from the top echelons of the government to turn around the condition of share markets but things have not yet improved at all. Dhaka Stock Exchange lost 100 points on Sunday. Chittagong Stock Exchange lost 305.89 points on the same day. The prices of most of the shares have declined.





The constant decrease of share prices has puzzled everyone. Share prices slightly increased after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed banks to raise special funds for share markets on 10 February. Nevertheless, share prices started going down from 24 February.





Financial analysts are worried about the fact that share prices are dropping even after the Prime Minister's intervention.355 companies and mutual funds participated in the transactions of Dhaka Stock Exchange. Out of them the prices of 304 companies have plummeted down. Prices of 37 companies have increased while prices of 14 companies remained unchanged.





245 companies and mutual funds participated in the transactions of Chittagong Stock Exchange. Out of them the prices of 196 companies have decreased and prices of 18 companies remained unchanged. Prices of 31 companies increased.





428 crore 92 lakh taka was transacted in Dhaka Stock Exchange on Sunday. On the other hand, 20 crore 8 lakh taka was transacted on Sunday in Chittagong Stock Exchange.





