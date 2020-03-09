Tamim named ODI captain



Ending all speculations, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) newly appointed dashing opener Tamim Iqbal in place of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, who was the captain of the ODI squad for six years.





After Mashrafe Bin Mortaza formally stepped down from the captaincy of the Bangladesh one-day cricket team in the final ODI match against Zimbabwe, BCB boss Nazmul Hasan Papon officially handed over the captaincy to Tamim after the board meeting on Sunday.







On the eve of his last match as ODI captain, Mashrafe expected Tamim, Mushfiq or Mahmudullah to lead Bangladesh ODI team in future. BCB also wanted to hand over Tigers' ODI leadership to an experienced one.







"Tamim has been selected as the new ODI captain. He'll be leading Bangladesh in the coming days," BCB president Nazmul Hassan told the media at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium after a meeting of the board.





"At first we thought we would appoint someone captain for short term andwe'll change it after one year. But later we changed the decision andthought, whoever gets is should get it for long time," he said.





"Yes there was some other candidates. Some didn't want to take it or notinterested. Board considered all of the options and decided that Tamim Iqbalwill be captain," Hassan concluded.







Handed over the captaincy, dashing opener Tamim has a point to prove after being entrusted the job. Tamim does have previous international leadership experience, having skippered the Tigers in three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka last year in absence of regular skipper Mashrafe Mortaza and one Test in New Zealand in 2017 following an injury to then-captain Mushfiqur Rahim.







This will however be his first time leading in ODIs as the full-time captain. Timim's will begin as Tigers' new ODI captain with only ODI match against Pakistan next month.







Leave Your Comments