Dhaka detects first coronavirus cases

Students of Motijheel Model High School were seen wearing protective mask while doing class as first cases of deadly COVID-19 were detected in the country on Sunday. -Zahidul Islam/AA



The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research- IEDCR came up with a shocking news on Sunday that the country is no longer beyond the concussions of the deadly coronavirus and there are three detected cases including a woman. The people of Bangladesh were in a relaxed mood to some extent as none was diagnosed COVID-19 positive till Saturday.





Two of the victims returned home from Italy recently and the third person got infected after coming in contact with them. All the three are aged between 20 to 35 years; Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of the IEDCR said at a press conference in the city and added that three more persons who came in contact with the infected ones, have been quarantined.All the three infected persons are in stable condition and are being treated at a city hospital, said Flora.''







On receiving a call to our hotline, we collected samples of the two who returned from Italy recently and sent them for test. The results came positive on Saturday. Later, tests were carried out on other four persons who came in contact with the two victims. One of them was proved positive,'' the IEDCR chief revealed.





Italy is the worst-hit European nation suffering from the lashes of coronavirus with more than 5,800 infections and a death toll of 233. The Italian government locked down much of the country's richer north so that the disease can't spread to poorer south.An estimated 100,000 Bangladeshis are living in different neighborhoods of Italy.







Over 107,000 people in more than 100 countries and territories have become the victims of deadly coronavirus or COVID-19 with a death toll of 3,652. China, the epicenter of the outbreak of the virus, tops the list with more than 80 thousand infections and 3,097 deaths.







South Korea is the second of the list with more than seven thousand cases and number of deaths is 50. Iran is just behind Korea in terms of the number of cases with 6500 infections and 49 deaths.





Leave Your Comments