



Carrie Chapman Catt was an American women's rights activist who campaigned for the Nineteenth Amendment of U.S. Constitution. She designed the strategy for the ultimate victory of the woman's suffrage movement and founded the League of Women Voters. Then, she served as the superintendent of schools for a couple of years and worked in newspapers before getting involved in social activism.





After the demise of her first husband, she joined the National American Woman Suffrage Association (NAWSA), later assuming the position of its president, and emerged as a leader in the fight to earn women's voting rights. Later, she assumed the command of the New York woman's suffrage movement and was reelected the head of NAWSA in 1915 . Carrie Chapman Catt died on March 9, 1947 in New Rochelle, New York, U.S.A, at the age of 88.

