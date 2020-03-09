



Ganesh Prasad was an Indian mathematician who specialised in the theory of potentials, theory of functions of a real variable, Fourier series and the theory of surfaces.







He was trained at the Universities of Cambridge and Göttingen and on return to India he helped develop the culture of mathematical research in India. After teaching at the Kayasth Pathshala, Allahabad, and at the Muir Central College, Allahabad, for about two years, he proceeded to Cambridge for higher studies and research.







While at Cambridge he became acquainted with mathematicians like E.W. Hobson and Andrew Forsyth. Ganesh Prasad was the Ras Behari Ghosh Chair of Applied Mathematics of Calcutta University (he was the first person to occupy this Chair ) from 1914 to 1917 and Hardinge Professor of Mathematics in the same University from 1923 till his death on 9 March 1935.

