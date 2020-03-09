Gulf countries' contribution on Bangladesh economy





There is no denying the facts that Bangladesh has become the role model to the world in terms of eye-catching growth pace. The world people has been impressed much to see socio- economic development of Bangladesh in recent times. The development covering all key sectors is being noticed to a great extent. Nevertheless, the country has gained the eligibility to enter into the category of developing countries.







An important-dependent economy like Bangladesh is showing growth magic with the support of other economies that are employing unskilled or semi-skilled people as workers. The gulf countries are playing a significant role in sending foreign remittance that is bolstering foreign exchange reserve.







In 1976 just after five years of independence, nearly a dozen Muslim majority countries known as Muslim world came forward to promote Bangladesh economy with employing unskilled people as workers. I think, the role of Muslim world beggars description in respect of employing us resulting in inflow foreign remittance. Still now, they are continuously making acontribution in different fields to a great extent. if the supports given to Bangladesh is stopped all on sudden , our economy is set to face debacle, no doubt.





In 1976, onlyseven ( 07) Muslim majority countries - Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) employed 217 people, UAE 1989, Kuwait 643, Oman 113, Qatar 1221, Bahrain 335 and Libya 173. After two years later in 1978, another Muslim country- Malaysia took 23 people as workers. As a result of employing, the expatriates began to send remittance from much discussed year- 1976.







Still now, a few Muslim -majority countries among others are seen to contribute in our economy by sending more than fifty percent remittance of total. As of January 2020, Bureau of Manpower , Employment and Training ( BMET) sources said expatriates from KSAsent remittance31.62% , 18.99% from UAE and 11.62% from Oman of total inflow of foreign remittance indicating that foreign exchange reserve is being bolstered gradually.







There is no denying that Bangladesh ought to recall the visionary rulers belonging to KSA, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain Malaysia, with due respect in view of their great contribution starting from 1976. But, recently, these countries are not enjoying like before employing unskilled and semi-skilled workers from Bangladesh. Rather, the Muslim world is noticed to give pressure on Bangladeshi workers to back their home country with bag and baggage.







Why these countries in recent times are showing their disgraceful attitude towards Bangladesh that is completely unknown to me. In every month, hundreds of expatriates are coming back in Bangladesh from their abroad employers with empty hands. Even though, the employers of KSA, UAE and Malaysia are managing their Bangladesh -bound air tickets.







Sources: Bureau of Manpower , Employment and Training ( BMET)





Among gulf-countries, Saudi Arabia had been assisting Bangladesh in many ways among others since good diplomatic relations of 44 years is broadly seen. Our visionary head of the government - Prime minister Sheikh Hasina officially visited Saudi Arabia four times during 2016 -2018 aiming to strength economic ties between two countries. During prime minister's visit , Bangladesh sought $ 35 billion investment from oil-rich country.







To enhance cooperation between the two countries, Dhaka and Ryadh signed two agreements and four memorandums of understandings (MoUs) for development for various sectors of Bangladesh including power, industrial sectors, chemical, steel, LNG and solar power sectors. So, it can be said that Dhaka - Ryadh relations reached a new height in recent past years.







BMET also said almost 31.89 % of total Bangladeshi -born people are now working in Saudi Arabia as workers . So, there is no alternative to develop bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia for economic interest. A two - day 13thJoint commission meeting from February 12 and 13, 2020 held in Dhaka ended with investment declaration from visiting delegation of kingdom of Saudi Arabia.







Truly speaking, Saudi Arabia remains the leading trading partner of Bangladesh among Muslim- majority countries. However, bilateral trade at present is merely $ 1.4 billion a year. Bangladesh received remittance of about $2.6 billion in 2018 from 2.8 million of its citizens working in Saudi Arabia . Investment from Saudia Arabia also hit about $ 5.0 billion in 2018.







In the meeting, finance minister sought more Saudi Arabian investment in power sector to meet the demand for power from the planned 100 economic zones ( EZs). Almost 42,000 Rohingyas now working in Saudi Arabia with holding Bangladeshi passports came under wide criticism to Saudi government.





Saudi government placed their request to Bangladesh government through proper channel to take back Rohingyas anyhow since they have been the threat for Saudistate .I think it is high time to take them back in Bangladesh. After settling the issue, Bangladesh might make arrangement to send skilled Bangladeshi-born workforce to Saudi Arabia through friendly negotiation.







I am requesting to Saudi government to ensure congenial working environment for our women workers who had been facing inhuman activities at their work places. Nevertheless, the entrepreneurs of Saudi should grasp the opportunity of investing in economic zones of Bangladesh from which two nations would be benefited economically.







To conclude, if muslim world or gulf countries promise to stand by Bangladesh in coming days, Bangladesh economy is set to face booming situation always. Md Mazadul Hoque is an analyst of economic affairs and currently serving at Social Islami Bank Ltd.

