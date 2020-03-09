Preparing future leaders with a better curriculum





Education is a life-long process, starting at birth. To shape a person to become more instinctive, competitive, prolific members of the society and be prepared for the world, a student should have access to a well-structured education. And an intuitive curriculum will help the person to take on the challenges to understand the world view.





In Bangladesh, there are various curriculums such as National Curriculum, Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE), Edexcel, and International Baccalaureate (IB). Currently, the Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) curriculum has become the most popular among English-medium schools.







CAIE offers an array of choices which adds breadth and cross-curricular perspectives, by encouraging learners to engage with a variety of subjects and make connections between them. The curriculum is divided into four stages, Cambridge Primary, Cambridge Lower Secondary, Cambridge Upper Secondary, and Cambridge Advanced.







Cambridge Primary sets a clear pathway for educational success from the age 5 to 19. The curriculum sets clear learning objectives and focuses on developing knowledge and skills in all subjects, providing excellent foundations for the next stage of education. The curriculum is flexible, so schools can offer any combinations of the subjects available.







Cambridge Lower Secondary is typically for learners aged 11 to 14 years. Schools can shape the programme around how they want their students to learn, developing young learners who are confident, responsible, reflective, innovative, and engaged. The programme provides a natural progression for children from primary education and prepares them for post-14 education programmes that lead to formal qualifications.





On the other hand, Cambridge Upper Secondary is typically for learners aged between 14 to 16 years. It offers learners two routes, Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge O Level. Both of the routes offer various pathways for learners with a wide range of abilities, including those whose first language is not English. There are over 100 subjects available at Cambridge IGCSE whereas there are more than 40 subjects in Cambridge O Level.







Then finally, Cambridge Advanced is typically for learners aged 16 to 19 years who need advanced study to prepare for university and higher education. Cambridge Advanced is the stage where students prepare for Cambridge International AS and A-Levels. Syllabuses develop a deep understanding of subjects and independent thinking skills.







To ensure a global standard, DPS STS School Dhaka is an institution in Bangladesh which follows the entire set of CAIE, whereas most schools in the country only follow the Cambridge Upper Secondary and Cambridge Advanced.





The institution believes that by exposing the students to this curriculum from an early age will groom them in such a way that they will acquire leadership abilities, arming them with resilience and also cultivating their academic excellence. Consequently, the students have obtained remarkable achievements in the arena of academic excellence.







An education system without an effective curriculum is like a car without a working engine: it cannot fulfil its function. A well-planned curriculum can provide the academic foundation for an excellent education for the school students. A Cambridge education prepares students for life, helping them develop an informed curiosity and a lasting passion for learning.





The writer is Vice Principal of Delhi

Public School Dhaka



Leave Your Comments