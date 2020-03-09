Coronavirus death toll rises to 3,830 globally









The death toll from the viral outbreak Coronavirus that began in China now has climbed to 3,830.

It has infected 110,071people globally, according to information of worldometer.

Besides, a total of 62,280 patients (94 percent of total infected) made recovery.





The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 109 countries and territories around the world, including Banglades, and 1 international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan).

The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.









On January 30, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a Global Public Health Emergency.

Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) on Sunday confirmed that three coronavirus infected patients have been detected in Bangladesh.

