Padma boat capsize: Missing bride retrieved dead









The body of the missing bride who drowned after two boats capsized in the Padma River on Friday were found on Monday morning, raising the death toll from the incident to nine.

The deceased was identified bride Sweety Khatun of Aliganj in Poba upazila.

Earlier, police and members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered the bodies of five people on Saturday and that of two people on Sunday while another died on Friday.

Nine people, including the bride, went missing after two boats sank in the Padma River at Char Khidirpur on Friday evening amid strong currents in the river.

