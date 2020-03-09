53 community workers die on China's front line against epidemic









As of Sunday, 53 community workers had died in the line of duty in China's prevention and control of the COVID-19 epidemic, according to the Ministry of Civil Affairs.





Chen Yueliang, a division chief of the ministry, said at a press conference Monday that 49 of them were members of the Communist Party of China.





Commending the bravery and sacrifices of community workers and their contributions to the containment of the epidemic, Chen said the country will give more support and care for them.





Those community workers who sacrificed their lives will be given posthumous citations in addition to special pensions and preferential treatment for their family members, according to Chen.





In the meantime, the government pledged to secure the supply of protective gear for community workers, as well as allowances and financial support for those not covered by work-related injury insurance.





Chen also called for efforts in stopping formalities for formalities' sake and bureaucratism with enhanced public supervision.

