Young man condemned to death sentence for killing Saima after rape





A tribunal here on Monday sentenced a young man to death in the case over the killing of Samia Afrin Saima, a seven-year-old girl, after rape in the city’s Wari area last year.

The convicted man is Harun-or-Rashid, 25.

Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Kazi Abdul Hannan passed the order.

Earlier on March 5, the court fixed today for delivering verdict after arguments by lawyers from both sides concluded.

On January 2, charges were framed against the lone accused in the case.

On November 5, 2019, Mohammad Arjun, investigation officer of the case and inspector of Detective Branch, submitted the charge-sheet against the accused.





Harun-or-Rashid, 25, the lone accused, confessed to his crime before a court after his arrest from Dabordanga in Cumilla district on July 8, 2019.





Saima, younger daughter of Abdus Salam, was found dead in a flat on the 8th floor of a building in Wari on July 5.

According to the family, Saima came out of their flat located on the 6th floor of the building for going to their neighbour’s flat to play with her friends.

Later, she was found dead at the kitchen of a flat on the 8th floor which basically remained locked all the time. The autopsy report said that the girl was raped before her murder.

