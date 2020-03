Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a ‘drug trader’ along with 9,780 Yaba pills from Sonarbadi in Akhaura upazila on Sunday night.

The arrestee was identified as Md Saiful Islam, son of late Saharaj Miah, hailing from Narsingdi district.

Lt Col Golam Kabir, commanding officer of BGB-25 battalion, said a team of BGB conducted a raid in the area around 9pm and arrested Saiful along with the Yaba pills worth 29.25lakh.

Leave Your Comments