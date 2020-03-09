Death toll rises to 10 in Rajshahi boat capsize









Death toll rose to ten after recovery of the last missing body of the bride following the boat capsized in Padma River adjacent to the Rajshahi city on Friday evening.





Local fishermen found the floating body of Sweety Akter Purnima, 20, and recovered it from the Padma river adjacent to Shayampur Ghat in Rajshahi at around 7 am today.





Earlier on, rescue teams through their hectic operations recovered eight other floating bodies from separate areas in the river since the capsize incident.





On Friday night, a baby identified as Moriom Khatun, 6, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH), where she was admitted following the boat capsize incident.





Talking to BSS here Abdur Rashid, Deputy Director of the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defense, said 32 people including the bride groom have been recovered alive.





Quoting local people, he added that two boats carrying around 38 passengers of a bridal party from Char Khanpur was heading towards the city’s boat ghat. On the way, the boats capsized at Shrirampur around 7 pm as those were caught by a gusty wind.





A total of four rescue teams from Fire Service and Civil Defense, BIWTA and BGB are conducted drives to recover the missing people.





Meanwhile, the district administration has formed a seven-member probe committee headed by Additional District Magistrate Abu Aslam to unearth the reason behind the accident and to assess the losses.





Deputy Commissioner Hamidul Haque said each of the deceased families will be given Taka 20,000 and step has been taken to bear the treatment expenses of all the rescued people.





