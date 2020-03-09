No new coronavirus case reported in last 24 hrs: IEDCR









Urging people not to panic over coronavirus, Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora on Monday said no new case of coronavirus infection was reported in the country in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.





She came up with the information at a press briefing at IEDCR in the city’s Mohakhali area.





The IEDCR Director also mentioned that they received over 500 calls through IEDCR hotline numbers till 5 pm on Sunday.





"We received 509 calls through hotline numbers till 5pm on Sunday after the announcement of first three cases of coronavirus infection in the country. Of those calls, 449 were related to coronavirus," she said.





Dr Flora said the samples of four people have been tested so far but all those found negative for coronavirus.





The first three coronavirus infected patients were detected in Bangladesh on Sunday. The infected patients include two men and one woman, and all of them were kept in quarantine.

