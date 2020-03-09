Qatar suspends entry of people from Bangladesh, 13 other countries





Qatar has suspended entry of travellers to the country from 14 countries including Bangladesh as a preventive measure due to the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide.





The other countries are China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand, according to a statement which is available on the website of Government Communications office of Qatar.





This step comes in line with the State of Qatar’s efforts to take all necessary preventive measures to limit the spread of Coronavirus.





“The decision affects all individuals intending to enter from these countries, including visas upon arrival, those with a residence or work permit, and temporary visitors,” said the statement.





The State of Qatar urges all citizens and residents to avoid all but essential travel at this time.





These precautionary measures may be subject to further updates based on the latest guidance of the national health authorities and international organisations on the spread of Coronavirus, in order to ensure the safety of all residents of the State of Qatar.

Leave Your Comments