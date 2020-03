A three-way collision between a soil-laden dump truck, an autorickshaw and a car has killed five people and injured one in Tangail’s Mirzapur Upazila.





The incident took place on Hatubhanga-Sakhipur road in Beltail Battala area on Monday afternoon, said Mirzapur Police Station OC Md Sayedur Rahman.





A dump truck collided with an autorickshaw, OC Sayedur said. Later, a car hit the two vehicles resulting in the casualties, he added.

