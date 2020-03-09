Dengue outbreak: Judicial probe finds partial negligence of DSCC, DNCC

A judicial inquiry committee has found partial negligence on the part of both Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) in tackling last year’s dengue outbreak in the capital.

State counsel Deputy Attorney General Amit Dasgupta said the probe report will be placed before the court on Tuesday.

According to it, 5,551 people were hospitalised with dengue in 2000 but the disease took the form of an epidemic last year. Dengue claimed lives of 179 people in 2019 while 1,01,354 patients were hospitalised with the disease.

The comment section of the report noted that the city corporations had partial negligence for last year’s dengue situation but DSCC and DNCC alone cannot be held responsible.

Besides, during investigation, the probe body could not find the negligence of any single person for the dengue menace.

The committee also provided 10 recommendations.

On July 4, the court issued a suo moto rule ordering to take steps within 24 hours to control the spread of mosquitoes responsible for diseases like dengue and chikungunya.

On November 12, the court ordered to form a two-member committee, led by Dhaka district judge, and file a report within Jan 15.

But the committee sought two more months to file the report. On Jan 21, Justice Tariq ul Hakim and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir’s bench gave the committee until March 1.