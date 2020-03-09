BNP chalks out corona awareness programme

In the wake of detection of three coronavirus cases in the country, BNP on Monday worked out various programmes to create awareness among people to check its outbreak.

BNP standing committee members at a meeting discussed the country’s overall situation and finalised their party’s next course of action to deal with the coronavirus situation, said Selima Rahman.

Talking to reporters about the meeting, she also said their party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will come up with the decisions of their meeting at a press conference on Tuesday at their party’s Nayapaltan central office.

BNP standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Moudud Ahmed, Jamiruddin Sircar, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Selima Rahman and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku were present at meeting began around 7pm at BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office.

The first three coronavirus infected patients were detected in Bangladesh on Sunday. The infected patients include two men and one woman, and all of them were kept in quarantine.

About 40 people who had come in contact with the coronavirus-infected three patients in the country were quarantined.