Announcement made to close border haat to check spread of Coronavirus

An announcement has been made to close down the border haats of Chhagalnaiya of Feni and Srinagar of India for indefinite period as precautionary measure to check spread of the Coronavirus.

President of haat management committee and Additional District Magistrate Golam Zakaria confirmed this on Monday (March 9).

At this time, Md Wahiduzzaman, Deputy Commissioner of Feni, and Sajia Taher, UNO of Chhagalnaiya,

visited the border hat.

Golam Zakaria said that the closure of the border haat was announced temporarily to check spread of the Cornavirus. “The decision for reopening of the hat will be taken during the next meeting of hat management committee and the hat will remain closed till then”.

He also said that “In this regard, we sent letter to India. But we didn’t get any reply from them. However, we had verbal discussion with them. Hope they will give their consent in this regard.”

Member Secretary of haat management committee and UNO of Chhagalnaiya Sajia Taher said that the decision for closing the hat was taken considering the overall situation. Its activity will remain closed till next decision is taken, she added.

On January 13 in 2015, country’s third border hat was launched in Chhagalnaiya of Bangladesh and Srinagar border of India to enhance good relations as well as increase trade and commerce between the bordering people of the two countries.

At the beginning, the objective of the hat was buying and selling of goods of the villagers living within five kilometers in and around the two countries.

However, the buyers coming from far-flung areas cross into India and purchase Indian goods at the haat which operates every Tuesday.

The aim of the haat was to exchange views and enhance good relations of both the countries and balanced business of the legal products of both the countries.