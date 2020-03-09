Dhaka seeks Paris’ stronger action over Rohingya repatriation

Bangladesh has sought stronger action from France and other EU Member States to ensure that Myanmar takes back Rohingyas who have been provided shelter by Bangladesh.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen held a meeting with Florence Parly, Minister for Armed Forces of France, in the city on Monday and discussed the issue.

Defence Minister Parly expressed her deep appreciation for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her humanitarian position in accommodating over 1 million Rohingyas who fled into Bangladesh after being persecuted by their own government machinery in Myanmar.

In reply to the request from Foreign Minister Dr Momen, the French Defence Minister assured France’s active role in ensuring that Myanmar follows the decisions of the International Court of Justice declared on January 23, 2020, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dr Momen expressed thanks to France for its valuable support during the great War of Liberation of Bangladesh in 1971, and the continued development and trade support by France till date.

He invited France to increase their investment in Bangladesh, highlighting the attractive investment packages offered by Bangladesh.

The Foreign Minister suggested that investment by France in Bangladesh would create a win-win scenario for both the countries.

Foreign Minister also referred to the excellent relations between Bangladesh and France in the area of adaptation and mitigation of climate change, and suggested that the two friendly countries should work more closely in this area for a sustainable future.

French Defence Minister agreed with Dr Momen and assured of French cooperation in this regard.

Earlier, French Defence Minister Florence Parly called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina her office.

Minister Parly also held meetings with the Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh and Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division (AFD).