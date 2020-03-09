Youth accused of raping a teacher

A primary school teacher has been allegedly raped by a youth at Monirampur of the district.

The accused Babu alias GM Babu is the resident of College Para of Hanua of the upazila.

According to the case statement, the assistant teacher of a government primary school was separated from her husband in 2014 and since then she was residing at a house at Rajganj Bazar area of Monirampur.

In October, 2017, she was introduced with the accused Babu alias GM Babu. The accused then started visiting the house of the teacher.

Babu allured the teacher in many ways and at one stage she became weak to him. Taking the opportunity, Babu engaged in a physical relationship with her.

Later on March 3 Babu was asked to marry the teacher. However, the accused Babu declined to marry her.

It is also alleged that Babu took away Tk 22 lakh from her.

On March 5, the teacher filed a case against GM Babu in Jashore Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-2.

Mahmuda Khatun, Judge of Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to file report after investigation.