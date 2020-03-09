Overcrowding behind Friday’s boats capsize on Padma: DC

Two boats that capsized in Padma River on Friday killing nine people were overcrowded, Rajshahi Deputy Commissioner Hamidul Haque said Monday.

He made the disclosure in the afternoon after a 62-hour rescue operation.

Nine people, including a bride, went missing after two boats capsized on the Padma River at Char Khidirpur on Friday evening amid bad weather.

The engine boats were carrying 20-22 people each – twice their capacity, said the DC.

After concluding the rescue operation, Haque said they rescued 33 people and five of them were admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

The bodies of nine people were retrieved during the rescue operation jointly conducted by police, fire service, civil defense, and divers.

Families of the victims were given Tk 20,000 each on behalf of the government.

DC Haque said a six-member probe body was formed on Friday after the incident and it was asked to submit report within 48 hours.

The committee recommended not allowing fishing boats to carry passengers and ensuring life jackets for all on board.

It suggested providing boatmen with uniforms and taking into consideration the weather and the boat’s capability before operating on river routes.