Want to cement my place in the team: Soumya Sarkar

After smashing a match-winning knock of 62 off 32 balls against Zimbabwe on Monday evening, Bangladesh top-order batsman Soumya Sarkar insisted that he is only eager to cement his place in the national team.

Riding on this knock of the southpaw, the Tigers registered a flying start in the two-match T20I series beating the visitors by 48 runs in the first match with the last match slated for March 11 at the same venue.

“I’ve played at the top of the order for a long time. I’ve played at the lower order as well. My intention was to prove my ability wherever I get a chance to play. In this game, I got the opportunity to bat at number three. My plan was to cement the place. But of course, I’m ready to bat anywhere my team want me,” Soumya told the media after the match.

Soumya failed to pass the 40-run mark in his last 21 innings in T20Is. But in his first international appearance after getting married, the southpaw hit a superb innings. He, however, said: “To be honest, there was not such thinking (to do something good in my first innings after getting married). I just wanted to focus on my game and do well in the field.”

Right before playing this knock, Soumya got the confirmation that he is in the new central contract for white-ball cricket, which was missing previously when Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the new central contract for the next year.

“I came to know that I’m in the contract right before the match,” Soumya told the media in the post-match press meet.