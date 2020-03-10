Diner Sheshe 10.03.2020

"I want to create new things, things that have never been done in Bengali literature before. I want to play with words in a way they have never been played with. In my first book (The Playhouse of Letters), I did all sorts of very interesting things. I wrote a poem in which every word started with a different letter in the Bengali alphabet. I also wrote another poem where I used each one of the Bengali letters exactly once.







In many of those poems, the first letter of every word was the same. Later on, I learned the names of the things I was doing. Like a work containing every letter of the alphabet is called a pangram. A work where no letter of the alphabet occurs more than once is a heterogram. And using words with the same initial letter over and over is called alliteration.







So when I was writing these kinds of poems, I was introducing these literary devices to our literature, I was contributing! My latest contribution is a new kind of poem: a poem where every line reads the same backward as forward. These are called palindromes poems like palindromes in math. Poems like these were already written by Dada Thakur of West Bengal. But my 2019 book (Let the Words Stay) should be the first actual book of palindrome poems in Bengali literature. This year I wanted to extend that contribution even more. So, I edited a book called ' (The New Flood) in which 33 writers came together to create an assortment of 88 palindromes poems.







To create these poems, so much research had to be done. So many archaic Bengali words were brought back from the dead. So many beautiful ideas were expressed. It just fills me up with so much joy! I mean, someone even wrote a palindromes sonnet in Bengali, can you imagine that?





Now I dream of doing newer things all the time. I want to compile a dictionary of Bengali palindromes. I dream of editing a novel where 11 writers tell one single story. And I'm hopeful that these dreams will come true. From being just a BGB soldier in a remote area of Sajek Valley, I've come this far. Why would I consider anything to be impossible?"

Humans of BUET, Fb

