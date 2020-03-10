Worldwide waffling 10.03.2020

River flows in Australia's food bowl, the Murray Darling Basin, will decline by as much as 40 per cent over the next 50 years under the current trajectory of global warming, one of Australia's top hydrologists has warned.







Internationally recognized hydrologist Francis Chiew, a CSIRO research leader and co-author on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, said Australia was the driest and among the most water-dependent countries in the world. "We have the driest inhabited continent, we've got the least water by far per square kilometres of land surface," Dr Chiew said.





Dr Chiew said the upper range forecast is for a 40 per cent decline in the volume of water flowing down rivers and a "conservative" forecast sees Australian river flows declining 20 per cent.









RAF fighter jets have been scrambled to intercept several Russian aircraft skirting British airspace. An unconfirmed number of Russian aircraft were spotted near Scotland and within what the RAF described as the UK's "area of interest", prompting the deployment of three pairs of Euro fighter Typhoons alongside several other Nato assets.





The planes were revealed to be Tupolev Tu-95 Bears - strategic bombers used for long-range maritime patrols. "This was a routine response to Russian aircraft approaching UK airspace and was coordinated with several other Nato allies," an RAF spokesperson said. Two pairs of Typhoons were dispatched from RAF Lossiemouth, close to Moray in northeast Scotland, while the third flew from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.









The first day of spring may be less than two weeks away, but parts of British Columbia looked more like winter Saturday. Eastern Vancouver Island was under a snowfall warning for several hours Saturday morning, as heavy, wet snow blanketed the Comox Valley. Shortly before 9 a.m., Environment Canada tweeted the warning, noting there could be as many as five additional centimetres of accumulation as the morning wore on.











Lebanon's prime minister said Saturday the government will suspend payment of $1.2 billion in loans, marking the crisis-hit country's first-ever default on its sovereign debt amid ongoing popular unrest.







Hassan Diab made the announcement in a televised address to the Lebanese people, saying the country will seek to restructure its massive debt. The $1.2 billion Eurobond matures. The default marks a new chapter in the crisis and could have severe repercussions on the tiny country, risking legal action by lenders that could further aggravate and push Lebanon's economy toward financial collapse.







Leave Your Comments