Vision 2021 ceremony held in Nilphamari





The prize giving ceremony of vision-2021 was held in Nilphamari Central Shaheed Minar on Sunday morning. As per as the previous years, Vision-2021 arranges rhyme and poetry writing competition in Nilphamari. The Program started by serving the national anthem and by hosting balloon of Mujib Year.







Nilphamari-2 MP Asaduzzaman Noor, patronizer of the program, attended there as the chief guest. Akhter Hossain, Alom Talukadar, Ramjan Mahmud, actor Chanchal Chowdhury, actress Shahanaj Khushi, Chairman of Panjeree Publication Kamrul Hasan Shaykh, Sub-editor of Prothom Alo Lazzad Anab Mohochi were present there as the special invited guest. Among others, Nilphamari DC Md Hafizur Rahman Chowdhury, Police Super Muhammad Mokhlesur Rahman, Sadar Upazilla Chairman Shahid Mahmud, District vice-president of Awami League Hafizur Rashid Monju, Municipal president of Awami League Musfikul Islam Rintu and the elite persons of the district attended there spontaneously.





Around 31, 000 students of various educational institutions have taken part in this competition. 500 poems have been selected and a book has been published with the name "Amora Korbo Joy". Asaduzzaman said, "Literary practice is essential for becoming a good citizen. If the kids become good citizens, they will carry the country to the highest pick."





While contracted with the coordinator of the Vision-2021 of Nilphamari district, Wadud Rahman, he said, "Vision-2021 works to the root level of society. We have tried our level best to find out the dormant talent of the children. To fulfill the target, more than 600 volunteers have worked here. We hope we will continue the activities in future."







---Raja Ahmed, Nilphamari







