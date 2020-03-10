Festive gathering of 'Pop of Color' held in Gulshan

A festive gathering of 'Pop of Color'(POC) was held on the occasion of International Women's Day at Hotel Six Season in the city on Sunday. -AA

A festive gathering of 'Pop of Color'(POC) was held on the occasion of International Women's Day at Hotel Six Season in the city on Sunday.







Various women who were successful and respectable positions in different sectors of the society were present at the community meeting. POC is immensely popular for being a platform of 27,000 girls. Mahmuda Afroz Lucky, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police at DB-DMP, Tina F Jabeen, Investment Advisor of Startup Bangladesh, Treasurer at Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sangeeta khan, Poonam Priam, Rumana Ahmed, head of communication-GlaxoSmithKline were present there and spoken. Marico BD, Igloo, Square Toiletries Limited, ACI Limited, BD Budget Beauty, The SweetSin Coffees, Azelea by Nidha Chowdhury, Anokhee Fashion Wear were the sponsors of the program.







Elegant Events Solutions took care of the decoration and Dream Weaver captured the moments throughout the event as the photography partner.

