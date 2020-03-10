Poet Russell Ashequi gets Samaresh Basu Prize

Poet Russell Ashequi has been awarded Samaresh Basu Prize for his poetry book "Ekti Bhashon, Ekti Desh". Bishal Bangla Prokashoni handed over the prize to Russell Ashequi at a program in National Press Club in Dhaka on Friday.





The program was presided over by former Secretary Syed Margub Morshed. It was attended by Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder, cultural activists Syed Hasan Imam, Sheikh Sadi Khan, Sadek Siddiqui, Dr. Arup Ratan Chowdhury and SM Mohsin.







Ekti Bhashon, Ekti Desh was published in February 2020 by Kobita Charcha Prokashoni. Russell Ashequi's poetry was admired by many readers and scholars including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and National Professor Dr Anisuzzaman.



