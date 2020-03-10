Reese pens emotional note over coronavirus



Reese Witherspoon opened up about the current state of chaos due to natural disaster in her home state and the widespread panic over coronavirus among other things.





The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram to let her million fans know just how she was feeling amid the current situation and admitted that she leaned on a friend as she broke into tears at the thought of so many struggling.





She wrote in an extensive Instagram post, "This morning, a friend said to me, 'I can see you are overwhelmed. Just take a moment,' and I started to cry," Witherspoon wrote underneath a caption of a touching photo of her son dipping his toes into an ocean. "I just felt so heavy-hearted."







The actress shared the appreciation for a friend allowing her a moment "to just feel sad" and urged followers to do the same if they are feeling upset. According to a report, Tennessee is still suffering from the aftermath of powerful tornadoes that ripped through parts of the state this week, it caused significant damage and left 24 people dead.





Leave Your Comments