



Savitribai Phule was an eminent Indian social reformer, philanthropist, educationist, and poet, noted for her efforts and contributions in educating women and the lower-caste people during the British rule in India.







Considered the first female teacher of the country, Savitribai, along with Jyotirao, began the first indigenously run school for girls in Pune at Bhide Wada.







She built a total of 18 such schools in her lifetime. After the worldwide Third Pandemic of the bubonic plague started appearing in the vicinity of Nalasopara in 1897, Savitribai and Yashawantrao started a clinic in Hadapsar, in the outskirts of Pune, to treat those infected with the plague.







She carried the boy on her back to the hospital after he got infected with the plague in the Mahar settlement, outside Mundhwa. She succumbed to the plague on March 10, 1897.

Leave Your Comments