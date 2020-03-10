Morgan Tsvangirai





Morgan Richard Tsvangirai was a Zimbabwean politician who was Prime Minister of Zimbabwe from 2009 to 2013. He was President of the Movement for Democratic Change - Tsvangirai (MDC-T) and a key figure in the opposition to former President Robert Mugabe.







Tsvangirai was the MDC candidate in the controversial 2002 presidential election, losing to Mugabe. He later contested the first round of the 2008 presidential election as the MDC-T candidate, taking 47.8% of the vote according to official results, placing him ahead of Mugabe, who received 43.2%.







Tsvangirai claimed to have won a majority and said that the results could have been altered in the month between the election and the reporting of official results. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a car crash on 6 March 2009 when heading towards his rural home in Buhera.



