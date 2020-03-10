Katherine Sheppard

Katherine Wilson Sheppard was the most prominent member of the women's suffrage movement in New Zealand and the country's most famous suffragist. She immigrated to New Zealand with her family in 1868.







There she became an active member of various religious and social organizations, including the Woman's Christian Temperance Union (WCTU).







In 1887 she was appointed the WCTU's National Superintendent for Franchise and Legislation, a position she used to advance the cause of women's suffrage in New Zealand. Kate Sheppard promoted women's suffrage by organising petitions and public meetings, by writing letters to the press, and by developing contacts with politicians.





She was the editor of The White Ribbon, the first woman-operated newspaper in New Zealand. Kate Sheppard was born Catherine Wilson Malcolm on 10 March 1848 in Liverpool, England, to Scottish parents Jemima Crawford Souter and Andrew Wilson Malcolm.



