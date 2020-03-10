Are you tired of your daily life? You feel so down and drowsy at end of the day? At times you feel fully consumed and worthless?







Sometimes feeling like this is normal but guess what, you deserve more than feeling lost and not good enough. You're precious and deserve to feel good every day.To serve this purpose of making every one of you feel good, we are here with our group "Feel Good".







Feel Good is the brain child of Dr. SSM Sadrul Huda a faculty member of East West University. He has been working for managing depression for many years. He founded MindGym a psycho social counselling program at East West University in 2014.







MindGym has been provided psycho social counselling sessions to hundreds of students since its inception. The aim of his current endeavor is to create a pleasant and positive experience for all without going through any organizational process. Anybody can be a part of Feel Good - an online platform to make people feel good at every time.









It's our small initiation and step to make your day nice and happy. We'llgive you an escape from your tiring thoughts and days. Consider us as your friends and well-wishers. You can talk to us; share your thoughts and we promise to be with you in your happiness and sadness. We'll be there for you when the rain starts to pour. We'll be your umbrella in the monsoon and your cup of coffee in the winter and will be there for you like a cold breeze in the summer.







We'll be there for you when you feel like it's not your day, month or even your year. We aim to make you feel good all day long.You're worth everything and every one of you right there deserve to feel positive, optimistic, happy and loved. We have one life why waste it in overthinking, worrying and feeling low? We live once and we'll live to the fullest.







All of you are cordially welcome to join us and be a part of us. We'll try our best to make your day better and make you feel good and you do the same. We believe all of us together can make our everyday shine like a bright sun.You can post on our wall and share your thoughts or anything you want to share and if you need any personal insight or space to talk and open up that is available for you as well.







You can also inbox us and talk we'll be there for you to listen. We will also try to arrange a daily anonymous problem solution session.You'll never feel that you have no one to talk to, we promise you that. All of you deserve nothing but the best for you.Even the people who feel they are motivated enough in their lives can spread their positive energy through the group and help others. Helping others can motivate you as well. You can tell people your stories and strategies you use to maintain a positive mindset.







All of you can share your thoughts, feelings, pictures, basically anything you want because this is a platform for you to open up and run free from the troubles haunting you. Together we will build a family where no one will judge each other, rather spread a positive aura everywhere we go. We'll be there you and we believe you'll be there for us too. Let's make each other's day good and happy together.





Shehneela Noor and Syeeda Raisa Maliha,

Students of East West University





---Shehneela Noor and Syeeda Raisa Maliha







Leave Your Comments